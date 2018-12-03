It’ll be a holly, jolly, royal family Christmas at Sandringham again this year. Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will return to Norfolk to spend the holiday together with Queen Elizabeth, according to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!.

While some reports suggested that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, along with their three children – Prince George, five, Princess Charlotte, three, and Prince Louis, seven-months – would spend Christmas with Kate’s family in Bucklebury, it appears now that they will instead join the royal family.

People magazine reports that the Cambridge brood will stay at their home, Anmer Hall, which is nearby. The occasion will mark Meghan’s second Christmas with Her Majesty, though first as a royal family member. The Duchess of Sussex made her Sandringham debut as a royal fiancée last year alongside Kate.

The Queen has reportedly invited Doria Ragland, Meghan’s yoga instructor mother, whom the Duchess of Sussex, 37, is very close to, to join the royals for Christmas. The holiday will no doubt be extra special as it is Harry and Meghan’s first as newlyweds and last before welcoming their first child together in the spring of 2019.

Kate, 36, recently revealed that her young kids are gearing up for the holidays. Speaking to a well-wisher during an engagement at the University of Leicester last week, the royal mom-of-three, said, “They’re getting excited for Christmas time, because they’ve started all their Christmas songs and the Christmas trees are going up."

While it looks like George, Charlotte and Louis will be spending the holiday with their dad’s side of the family, Kate’s mother Carole Middleton gave insight into what Christmas is like at her house. The grandmother of the futue King revealed to The Telegraph, in her first interview ever, that she loves to fill her home with Christmas trees and has one in her grandchildren’s rooms. Carole explained, “So that they can decorate it themselves.”