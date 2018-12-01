What do you get your grandchild for Christmas when they're royal? Carole Middleton seems to know, having found an unbelievable holiday treat for her tiny tots. Kate Middleton's 63-year-old mom is filled with the season's giving spirit and provides each grandchild their own Christmas tree to decorate for themselves! In her first-ever interview, the former flight attendant spoke to The Telegraph about her love for this cheery time of year and opened up about her royal family members.

Carole Middleton with the royal family at Prince Louis' christening Photo: Matt Holyoak

Over Christmastime, Carole is sure to deck her halls with as many trees as possible, including her grandchildrens' rooms. It's purposeful, with her revealing it's "so that they can decorate it themselves." There's no doubt that Prince George and Princess Charlotte look forward to it every year!

Of course, proud grandmother Carole has two new grandchildren to fuss over this year, with both of her daughters having given birth in recent months. Kate famously welcomed Prince Louis in April, while Pippa had her first-born, baby Arthur, in October. This makes it a very special Christmas in which, despite royal traditions, will most likely see the Cambridges finding time to celebrate with the Middletons even moreso.

Carole and her husband Michael Middleton Photo: Getty Images

In a recent interview, on German TV channel Leute Heute, the Duchess' brother James Middleton revealed his excitement about spending this coming Christmas with his whole family. He suggested that Kate, William and their three children will spend the festive season at the Middleton household along with Pippa, her husband James Matthews and their baby boy.

Kate and William are expected to spend December 23 at their own residence on Queen Elizabeth's Sandringham Estate: Anmer Hall. Last year, they welcomed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex into their home for the festivities, marking Meghan Markle's first royal Christmas. With Harry and Meghan recently married, along with the announcement of their first baby on its way, it looks like decisions about where to spend Christmas are set to become more complicated for royals all around!