Royalty on the runway! Queen Margrethe II of Denmark’s grandson Prince Nikolai hit the catwalk in Tokyo on Friday, November 30, for the Dior pre-fall 2019 men’s collection show. The 19-year-old looked ultra suave strutting down the runway in a leather kimono-like top and dark trousers. Nikolai’s curly dark locks were gelled back for the star-studded event. The young royal closed the fashion show, which was attended by David Beckham, Bella Hadid, Kate Moss and more.

This isn’t the first time the dashing Prince has walked a Dior runway. Back in June, Nikolai opened the brand’s 2019 spring menswear show. At the time, Dior’s menswear artistic director, Kim Jones, revealed the special reason the Danish Prince was cast. “One for my mother who was Danish RIP,” Kim penned on Instagram alongside a photo of the royal model from the show. Nikolai is the oldest son of Prince Joachim and his first wife, Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg.

The teen made his modeling debut earlier this year walking for Burberry. Crown Princess Mary’s nephew put on a brave face during the show that took place a mere four days after the death of his paternal grandfather, Prince Henrik. Not long after making his debut, Nikolai was signed to the modeling agency Scoop Models, which launched Cara Delevingne's career.

The budding model has the support of his royal family. “He had the unique opportunity to partake in Christopher Biley’s most recent show for Burberry. It had been planned for a long time and he has his parents’ 100 percent support. He has gone to London and then come back home to face his responsibilities,” Helle von Wildenrath Løvgreen, the woman in charge of his mother’s communications, previously told the Danish outlet Ekstra Bladet. She also added that the designer was the one who insisted on the Prince’s presence.

Last year, Prince Joachim spoke to Billed Bladet about his oldest son coming of age, noting, “He should not be forced into something. Nikolai’s future shall be conducted entirely by his own plan.”