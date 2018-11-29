Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are going to have excellent foreign language skills if their mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, has anything to do about it. During her visit to the University of Leicester on Wednesday, November 28, Kate Middleton chatted with a well-wisher from Italy, admitting that she wants her kids to speak Italian better than her.

“It’s very nice to see you. I should be saying, ‘Ciao!’” Kate, 36, said, before noting that her Italian is “so bad.” The mom-of-three added, “I have to make sure my children are better than me, that’s my aim.” Before attending St. Andrews University in Scotland, where she met her real-life Prince, Prince William, the Duchess spent a part of her gap year – three months – in Florence, Italy. During her time there in 2000, Kate studied Italian and history of art at the British Institute of Florence.

While the royal might need to brush up on her Italian skills, her young children are already following in her footsteps, and are learning more than one language. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Princess Charlotte, three, is speaking some Spanish, and back in 2017, Kate admitted that her oldest son could “count up to ten” in Spanish at the time.

The five-year-old future King, whose nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo is from Palencia, Spain, has no doubt improved his foreign language skills since then. It has also been reported that Prince George is learning French at his private London school, Thomas’s Battersea.

While Kate would like for her kids to learn Italian one day, for now the Cambridge tots are gearing up for the holidays. On Wednesday during the engagement with Prince William, the Duchess shared an update on her kids with a fan. “They’re doing well,” she said. “They’re getting excited for Christmas time, because they’ve started all their Christmas songs and the Christmas trees are going up.” The doting royal mom also noted, “And Louis’ getting bigger, I can’t believe he’s like seven months, he’s getting to be a big boy.”