Kate Middleton is excited for the new royal! The 36-year-old royal opened up – for the first time about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s baby. During a walkabout on Wednesday, November 28, in Leicester City, she was asked by a fan if she was excited about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first child. “Absolutely,” she responded. “It’s such a special time to have little kiddies. And a cousin for George and Charlotte, as well, and Louis.” She continued: “It’ll be really special.”

Kate Middleton opened up about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's upcoming baby Photo: Getty Images

The mother-of-three also gave an update on her and Prince William’s children, George, five, Charlotte, three and six-month-old Prince Louis. “They’re doing really well, thank you,” she said. “They’re excited for Christmas time, because they’ve started all their Christmas songs and the Christmas trees are going up.” She continued: “And Louis’ is getting bigger, I can’t believe he’s like seven months, he getting to be a big boy.”

MORE: KATE MIDDLETON, MEGHAN MARKLE AND MORE ROYAL BABY BUMPS THROUGH THE YEARS

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were in Leicester to honor the five victims of the Leicester City helicopter accident. During the visit, which honored the chairman of the city’s football club Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha – who died in the accident – the 36-year-old mommy shared her kids nickname for their royal father.

MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton have date night with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Season ticket holder Fiona Stugess told reporters: “Kate said that William was playing football with the children last night and one of them said, I think it was George, ‘Are you playing football tomorrow, Pops?’” Kate, William and their children appeared alongside parents-to-be Meghan and Harry (and their “little bump”) in honor of Prince Charles’ 70th birthday.

The Duchess called shared that she is excited for her children to have a new cousin Photo: Getty Images

The royal group posed in the gardens of Clarence House for portraits taken by royal photographer Chris Jackson. In a special documentary, William opened up about his Charles’ role as grandpa. “Having more time with him at home would be lovely and being able to you know play around with the grandchildren,” the Duke said in Prince, Son & Heir: Charles at 70. “Because when he’s there, he’s brilliant. But we need him there as much as possible.”