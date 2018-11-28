Crown Princess Yasmine Pahlavi of Iran took to her social media accounts on Tuesday, November 27, to reveal that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. Her Imperial Highness of the former Imperial State of Iran, announced the news in a statement along with a somber video of herself addressing her followers.

Scroll below for the royal's video

“Dear friends, I want to take this opportunity to let you know that I have been diagnosed with breast cancer,” she began the statement. Yasmine continued, “This is a difficult time, but I am inspired by the strength and courage of the women of Iran.”

VIDEO: These royals have Latin roots

The Crown Princess, 50, noted that she would be undergoing surgery for her breast cancer, and that she plans on using her diagnosis to help raise awareness. She shared, “I hope to use this opportunity to share more about the importance of cancer awareness and women’s health more generally. The operation is tomorrow morning. I’ll keep you updated on my my progress!”

Yasmine, who married the Crown Prince of Iran, Reza Pahlavi, in 1986, was born in Tehran, Iran and lived there until the rising tensions in the late 1970s forced her family to leave the country permanently. Yasmine and her husband share three daughters together, Noor Pahlavi, 26, Iman Pahlavi, 25, and Farah Pahlavi, 14.

Before going into surgery on Wednesday, November 28, Noor posted two videos of her mother at the hospital. One featured Yasmine in her hospital bed sharing a tender moment with the Crown Prince. In the second video, the royal waved goodbye to her oldest daughter's camera as she was wheeled off to her prodcedure. "Yasmine.Pahlavi wanted me to share something to help raise awareness for breast cancer in the Iranian community," Noor noted in her Instagram Story. "Hoping all goes well today and grateful to have caught it early [heart emoji]."