Prince William and Kate Middleton attended a somber engagement in Leicester on November 28. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge traveled to central England to the King Power stadium to honor the victims of the Leicester City stadium helicopter crash that left five people dead. The royal pair met with family members, fellow mourners and members of the soccer club during the somber occasion. William, 36, and Kate, 36, visited the city to recognize the compassion shown, following the tragic accident that occurred outside of the stadium.

Prince William and Kate Middleton paid a visit to the King Power stadium to honor the victims of the Leicester City helicopter crash Photo: Getty Images

William, who is president of the Football Association, and Kate were friends with the football club’s chairman, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabh, who was one of the five people who passed away. During the service, William and Kate were joined by Vichai’s wife, Aimon, son Aiyawatt and daughter Aroonroong. William shared a touching moment with each of the family members as he held their hands while expressing his condolences. Kate paid respects by laying a bouquet of flowers, wrapped in the team’s colors, amongst the memorial.

The wreath card on the arrangement read: “To Vichai and all those who died in this terrible tragedy, you will be sorely missed. Our sincere condolences to the city of Leicester.” Signed “William” and “Catherine.” At the end of their visit, William and Kate did a walkabout, where they met with volunteers and staff members of the soccer club, who had the task of relocating the thousands of tributes that were left at the site of the crash.

Kate laid a bouquet of flowers with a signed note from her and her husband on the memorial Photo: Getty Images

Kate, who wore a coat by Catherine Walker, joined William as they chatted with fans outside of the stadium. The October 28 crash moved the Duke, who took the official Kensington Royal Twitter page to write a message of condolences. “My thoughts today are with the family and friends of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and all the victims of the terrible crash at Leicester City Football Club," he wrote.

The royals met with fans and mourners who helped set up the memorial and tribute Photo: Getty Images

"I was lucky to have known Vichai for several years. He was a businessman of strong values who was dedicated to his family and who supported a number of important charitable causes. He made such a big contribution to football, not least through Leicester City's magical 2016 season that captured the imagination of the world." Prince William, who is the president of the FA, concluded: "He will be missed by all fans of the sport and everyone lucky enough to have known him."