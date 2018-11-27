Meghan Markle stayed home in London while her husband Prince Harry was away for a two day royal visit. While it was reported that the Duchess of Sussex’s mother Doria Ragland flew from California to be by the royal’s side – correspondent Omid Scobie confirmed that the rumors weren’t true. “Contrary to reports that Doria Ragland is in the UK with Duchess Meghan (while Prince Harry visits Zambia), sources confirm that she is actually in Los Angeles,” he tweeted. Doria has continued to live in her residence in California – Meghan’s home state.

Doria may be making her return to London in December to spend Christmas with the royal family Photo: Getty Images

The social worker/yoga instructor has taken trips to London to visit her daughter and son-in-law, since their wedding in May. Doria’s next visit will likely come over the holiday season. The grandma-to-be has been invited by the Queen to spend Christmas with the royal family at Sandringham. Doria was last seen in London to celebrate a milestone in Meghan’s royal career. In September, Doria joined the 37-year-old royal and her husband for the launch of Meghan’s cookbook Together: Our Community Cookbook.

During the event, which was hosted at Kensington Palace, Doria introduced herself as “Meg’s mom” and shared how she was “head over heels,” and proud of her daughter. Royal watchers can expect to see more of Meghan’s mother closer to the baby’s arrival. Over the weekend it was announced that the Duke and Duchess are moving from their quaint space at Nottingham Cottage to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

The house is currently being renovated. According to reports, there is a studio being built for Meghan’s mother. Meghan won’t have her house to herself much longer. Harry wrapped up his second day in Zambia, but not before mentioning the love of his life. “It's really wonderful to be here at Circus Zambia and thank you for hosting us today, this is clearly an exciting place to be!" Harry said.

Doria and her son-in-law Prince Harry attended Meghan's cookbook launch in September Photo: Getty Images

"I also wanted to thank our friends from CAMA for joining us and taking time out of your important Annual General Meeting to be with us today. You have filled this place with song and your optimism is infectious – what a wonderful introduction to your work. I know my wife, Meghan, had a wonderful meeting with Angeline Murimirwa from your team this past spring, and sends her very best wishes to you all."