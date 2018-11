These royal ladies are proud Latinas! Queen Maxima is proud of her Argentinian heritage. Peruvian Alessandra de Osma is known as the Princess of the Andes. And Colombian heiress Tatiana Casiraghi who proudly married into the Monaco royal family. These ladies are leading lives in their royal countries but haven’t forgotten their roots. Watch the video above to see more glam royals who are Latinas.