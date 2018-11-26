Prince Harry was presented with flowers from a special lady. The Duke of Sussex touched down in Zambia on Monday, November 26, for his two-day tour of Zambia. As soon as the Prince touched down in Lusaka, he was given the sweet gift by nine-year-old Chawanangwa. When the little girl – wearing in a white dress – handed the 34-year-old Prince flowers, he flahed a smile as he bent down and thanked her. The royal arrived in the African country without his pregnant wife Meghan Markle. It is reported that she has been advised not to travel due to risk associated with the Zika virus.

Photo: Instagram/@kensingtonroyal

The Duchess is in good company at home in London with her mother Doria Ragland. Harry’s solo trip will cause him and his wife to spend the one-year anniversary of their engagement announcement, November 27, apart. In his wife’s absence, Harry is set to carry out a host of outings close to their hearts. During his visit, the royal will celebrate UK and Zambia relations and visit the Burma Barracks where he will attend an event commemorating WWI and WWII Zambian veterans.

On behalf of his grandmother, Harry will attend events for The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust. Harry will also have the chance to get tech-savvy has he visits the Bongo Hive, Zambia’s first technology and innovation hub. Day two will find the royal stepping in for a cause close to his wife’s heart. Harry will campaign for women’s issues in place of Meghan, during a meeting with Angeline Murimirwa, executive director of CAMFED.

The organization works to empower and promote education for women and girls. Harry’s trip to Africa is his fist royal visit since returning from his 16 day royal tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand with Meghan. It was during their visit, that the mommy-to-be spoke publicly about her passion for women’s rights.

Meghan Markle did not travel with her husband to Africa Photo: Getty Images

“Everyone should be afforded the opportunity to receive the education they want, but more importantly the education they have the right to receive” she said during a speech in Fiji. “And for women and girls in developing countries, this is vital.”