While Princess Charlotte's looks are often compared to her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth and her father Prince William, a new photo has people buzzing of another familial doppelgänger. Royal aficionados were shocked to discover that Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer bore a striking resemblance to the tiny tot. The connection was made when the 27-year-old model took to Instagram to share a black-and-white throwback photo of herself on her “first day at school”. Fans quickly lit up the comment section, dubbing the socialite Princess Charlotte’s unofficial twin.

Lady Kitty Spencer or Princess Charlotte? Photo: Instagram/@kitty.spencer

"I thought that was Princess Charlotte for a moment," one commented. Another fan said: "Wow, Princess Charlotte is so similar to you." In the photo, Kitty even had her hair in a half-up do, the same style Charlotte is often seen sporting. The Spencer genes are incredibly strong, and Kitty has often been likened by onlookers to her late aunt, Diana.

Although Charlotte clearly seems to be taking after her father's side of the family, her brothers Prince George and Prince Louis look more like their mom, the Duchess of Cambridge. George has often been likened to his grandfather, Michael Middleton, while there is no mistaking just how much Louis already looks like Kate.

Kate Middleton looked like Prince Louis when she was a baby Photo: Matt Holyoak

While the youngest member of the Cambridge family has only been seen a handful of times since his birth in April, the latest pictures of him at Prince Charles' hilarious 70th birthday portrait shoot resemble the Duchess when she was a baby. The Prince, who is fifth in line to the throne, has the same deep brown eyes, cute button nose (a Middleton trademark) and strong inquisitive brow as his mother Kate when she was a similar age. The pair also share the same pouty bottom lip, and a dusting of dark brown hair.