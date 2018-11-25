Angelina Jolie does not venture into the spotlight as often anymore, unless it's for a cause close to her heart. This happened to be the case on Friday, November 23 as the 43-year-old A-lister stepped out for the 'Fighting Stigma Through Film' festival at the British Film Institute on London's South Bank. The two-day event aimed to raise awareness for Angelina's Preventing Sexual Violence Initiative, which utilizes documentaries to help fight against discrimination faced by survivors of sexual violence around the globe. In a lovely turn, the activist was joined at the worthwhile evening by a member of the royal family!

Angelina Jolie and Sophie Wessex mingled at an important event in London Photo: I Images/The Grosby Group

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, looked delighted to meet the Hollywood star. The pair shook hands at the special outing, exchanging smiles and a little chat, ahead of Angelina adressing attendees with a speech. Both of the powerful ladies dazzled in their respective styles, each opting for a monochromatic winter ensemble and one very similar piece.

Angelina dazzled in an all-white belted wrap-dress that elegantly showcased her slim figure. The suit-like frock featured a plunging v-neckline and one of the actress' famous leg slits. She gave the number even more pizazz with a lacey undergarment and one of the season's trendiest statement pieces: metallic heels.

Angelia made the sidewalks of London a runway in her winter glam Photo: GC Images

Meanwhile, Sophie chose a different wintertime tone: navy blue. Prince Edward's 53-year-old wife looked chic in her outfit, as she kept warm in a stylish coat. Her jacket was similar to Angelina's, with both exuding a trench-like vibe. The real centerpiece of Sophie's look was her hairstyle: a tightly swept chignon.

This was certainly not the first time Angelina has mingled with the royal family. She was awarded an honorary damehood in 2014 for services to UK foreign policy and dedication to end sexual violence in war zones. Speaking about her recognition at the time, she said: "To receive an honor related to foreign policy means a great deal to me, as it is what I wish to dedicate my working life to."

Angelina was a royal for a day this past June Photo: The Grosby Group

"Working on PVSI and with survivors of rape is an honor in itself," she continued, "I know that succeeding in our goals will take a lifetime, and I am dedicated to it for all of mine." More recently the mom-of-six attended a Royal Service at St Paul’s Cathedral in June of 2018 to mark the Most Distinguished Order of St Michael and St George.