The Duke and Duchess of Sussex won't be living at Kensington Palace. Currently residing in the cozy two-bedroom Nottingham Cottage, Meghan and Harry were expected to move into a larger, newly-renovated apartment next door to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. However, it has been revealed that they will instead relocate to a place that holds a special meaning in their hearts: Frogmore Cottage. The stunning Windsor home is thought to have been gifted to Meghan and Harry by Queen Elizabeth. It was also the setting of their private evening wedding reception and, even earlier, gorgeous engagement photoshoot.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's loved-up engagement portraits at Frogmore Photo: Alexi Lubomirski

A palace statement to our sister magazine HELLO! read: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will move to Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate early next year as they prepare for the arrival of their first child. The couple have lived at Nottingham Cottage since their engagement last year. Windsor is a very special place for Their Royal Highnesses and they are grateful that their official residence will be on the estate."

The statement continued to read: "The Duke and Duchess’s official office will continue to be based at Kensington Palace." The large home - which is reportedly set to undergo a big refurbishment to turn it from staff accommodation into a family residence - faces the stunning grounds of the couple's wedding reception venue, Frogmore House, within Windsor's private Home Park.

Meghan and Harry were reportedly set to move into a larger home at Kensington Palace Photo: Getty Images

It was revealed back in October that the mausoleum at Frogmore House was being restored, too, undergoing extensive restoration work to revive the beautiful building – which is the final resting place of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert. As part of the project, which began in June – just weeks after the Meghan and Harry's big day – a new roof, drainage system and windows will be fitted at the mausoleum. It will also involve the excavation of a dry moat around the building's foundations to rectify the damp issues at the source.