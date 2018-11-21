It was a twinning Wednesday for Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle as the Duchesses each stepped out to separate royal duties donning an almost identical berry hue. The Duchess of Cambridge made a surprise visit to the UCL Neuroscience lab and opted for a burgundy skirt with matching blazer by Paule Ka. She completed her look with black details – including a turtleneck, opaque tights, and heels. Meghan, who had been back in the Hubb Community kitchen that morning to reunite with the women who helped compile her charity cookbook, Together: Our Community Cookbook, was a vision in a burgundy shift dress and long coat by Club Monaco.

Kate Middleton was a vision in a burgundy skirt with matching jacket

She teamed the berry number, which was distinguished by a velvet collar, with dark tights and pointed black ankle boots. Based on their common twinning moments, it's obvious the royals share an eye for impeccable style. Last month during her royal tour in Australia, the Duchess of Sussex took a note from Kate’s stylebook. The mom-to-be arrived on Australia’s Fraser Island wearing a burgundy dotted dress by & Other Stories that channeled a look Kate had worn just days before.

The Duchess of Sussex stepped out in an all-burgundy ensemble by Club Monaco

While the former Suits star kept her Cali vibes in a short-sleeved button-up midi by that featured a pointed collar and accentuating waist tie, Kate appeared in a long-sleeve dress with a high neckline which she tied at the waist in a playful bow. She added an elegant touch to her look with a pair of timeless nude heels and silver statement earrings. Earlier this year on a separate twinning moment, the mother-of-three wore an eye-catching yellow Dolce & Gabbana dress which was strikingly similar to one worn by Prince Harry’s wife ten days before.

Kate Middleton wore a similar dress to Meghan's to the final of Wimbledon in July

As per usual their styles were differed by their own aesthetic, but one couldn’t help noticing the resemblance in their looks. While Meghan’s canary-colored number was a sleeveless boat-neck midi dress by Brandon Maxwell, she wore to the ‘Your Commonwealth’ Youth Challenge reception, Kate showed up to the final day of Wimbledon with husband, Prince William, back in July in a vibrant yellow dress that featured capped sleeves and a mid-length pencil skirt. With the sight of them donning almost identical looks we can’t help but think: what twinning moment will they have next? Stay tuned!