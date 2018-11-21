Sarah Ferguson says that Princess Diana would be proud of her sons Prince William and Prince Harry and the women they have chosen to spend the rest of their lives with. The Duchess of York appeared on Good Morning Britan and reflected on the moment she entered St. George’s Chapel for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding on May 19. “I felt very happy for my friend Diana, who I love, and felt honored to be invited by Meghan and Harry,” she said during the program. “It was very kind of them. I can’t thank them enough for doing that.”

Sarah Ferguson shared that her late friend Princess Diana would be "really proud" of her sons Prince William and Prince Harry Photo: Getty Images

Sarah, who is mother to Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, shared that her dear friend’s compassion would allow her to have nothing but love for her son’s partners. “She’d really be proud,” she added. “I think she would be so proud of Meghan and Catherine as well.” She continued: “Even before they got married, Diana would have been literally saying, ‘I can’t believe these boys have done so well.' They are such a credit to her.”

Fergie, who was married to Prince Andrew, also revealed that she and the late Princess were “trailblazers,” for the new generation of royal women. Princess Diana tragically passed away in 1997 after a car accident. Since, her sons have been continuing her work and keeping her legacy alive during many of their special moments.

After announcing his engagement to Meghan Markle in 2017, Harry opened up about the bond the former actress would have had with his mother. Saying the pair would be “thick as thieves.”The 34-year-old also shared what he believed his mother’s reaction would be to his engagement news. “I think she would be over the moon, jumping up and down, so excited for me."

Diana's friend says that the late Princess would be proud of the women her boys chose to spent their lives with Photo: Getty Images

"But then, as I said, [she] would've probably been best friends with Meghan," he told the BBC. "It is days like today when I really miss having her around and miss being able to share the happy news, but with the [engagement] ring and with everything else that's going on, I'm sure she's with us, jumping up and down somewhere else."