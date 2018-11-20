Meghan Markle attended her first ever Royal Variety Performance accompanied by her husband, Prince Harry on Monday, November 19, where the evening brought a night full of music and entertainment. The charitable event, which happened to also land on the happy couple’s six-month wedding anniversary, was gathered by a crowd outside the London Palladium, where the evening took place.

Meghan and Harry greeted the crows right before entering the London Palladium

Meghan and Harry, who are expecting their first child come spring 2019, has already received thoughtful gestures and gifts from their royal fans. Right before walking inside, the Duchess of Sussex stopped to accept a gift from the crowds outside the palladium. That’s where Meghan walked up to Jo Wiggins and her seven-year-old daughter, Lucy, who kindly presented her with a gift for their baby. Together, the mother and daughter handed the mom-to-be a copy of the popular children’s book, Peepo! by Janet and Allan Ahlberg. The modern classic, as described on the Penguin website, “follows a baby through the day in a style full of wit, charm, and ingenuity.” What’s more, a series of holes peeping through to the next page leads the child on to the next day, giving a peep of what is to come. Sounds cute!

Aside from the book, Jo handed Meghan a teddy bear and gift bag, which were tied up in a yellow ribbon. The sweet lady said that Meghan was “beautiful and has a lovely little bump” and that she thanked them for their gifts. Jo also explained the yellow ribbon was “gender neutral,” as the baby’s gender has yet to be revealed, although Harry did confess during the royal tour of Australia that he would love to have a daughter.

The mom-to-be looked gorgeous in a black and white ensemble

The sweet actions didn’t stop there. Inside, right before taking her seat, Meghan stopped to accept a beautiful winter posy handed to her by seven-year-old Darcie-Rae Moyse. Harry and Meghan announced their happy baby news the day they arrived in Australia at the beginning of their royal tour. According to the palace’s official announcement, the baby is due sometime in the spring of next year. Their offspring will be Prince Charles’ fourth grandchild, and cousin to Kate Middleton and Prince William’s three kids, George, Charlotte, and Louis. The question is: Will they have a male or female cousin? We can’t wait to find out!