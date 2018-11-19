Princess Estelle is a star in the making! Swedish news sources are reporting that the six-year-old royal has enrolled in acting classes at the Calle Flygare theatre school in Vasatan, Stockholm. The little Princess was seen being accompanied by her father Prince Daniel as she attended her first class last week. During her time at the school, Crown Princess Victoria’s little girl will learn valuable lessons in articulation and public speaking. Estelle will also work on breathing, projecting and engaging audiences.

Princess Estelle is currently enrolled in acting classes Photo: Getty Images

ROYAL SIBLINGS: PRINCESS ESTELLE AND PRINCE OSCAR'S CUTEST MOMENTS

The course is known for helping students overcome their fear of public speaking and shyness, while they get experience acting and performing in front of an audience. As Sweden’s future Queen, the class is perfect for Estelle. Once her training is complete, Estelle will follow in the footsteps of her mother, Princess Victoria, who has mastered the art of public speaking thanks to famous actress Margaretha Krook.

MORE: How Princess Estelle celebrated her sixth birthday American style!

In August, the Swedish royal palace shared pictures of Estelle’s first day of school. The little royal looked eager to learn as she was escorted into the building by her parents. Prince Oscar’s big sister wore a blue shirt and white skirt with a grey bookbag as she made her way into the classroom.

The six-year-old future Queen started school in August Photo: Getty Images

The palace shared pictures from the exciting day. In the photos, Estelle sat among her fellow students and shuffled through papers. Last year, during an interview for a special documentary, Princess Victoria opened up about her little girl’s personality. “She is very curious about people, she is very social and brave,” the 41-year-old Princess said. “It’s an asset in life, particularly in her role. Adding: “I think Estelle gets her character from both of us.”