It’s hard to believe that six months have gone by since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s fairytale royal wedding took place in Windsor, England! Monday marks the couple’s official half-year anniversary – and they’ve got an exciting event lined up on their special day. After spending the day privately, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will step out in London for the Royal Variety Performance – one of the biggest yearly events on the royal calendar. It will be Meghan’s debut at the event, which gathers together some of the top names in entertainment delivering comedy, music, dance, and magic during a televised performance which raises money for the Royal Variety Charity. Prince Harry first attended in 2015.

This year’s edition, which will be held in the event’s longest-serving venue the London Palladium, features performances from UK pop legends Take That, the cast of Hamilton and Tina, The Tina Turner Musical, and Andrea and Matteo Bocelli. Harry and Meghan will meet with a number of the performers, once the final curtain goes down.

Related: Meghan and harry's glam date night with Prince William and Kate Middleton

It's hard to believe that six months have already gone by since the couple said "I do" Photo: Getty Images

The pair are there to represent Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth, who is patron of the Royal Variety Charity. The show typically starts with the entrance of whichever senior royal is in attendance that year, and the singing of the UK’s national anthem, God Save the Queen. Last year kicking off the show were Prince William and Kate Middleton – who was in the early stages of her pregnancy with Prince Louis. This year, it’s Meghan who will be bringing her baby bump.

Meghan and Harry have a glam date planned at one of the biggest events in the royal calendar Photo: Getty Images

It’s hard to imagine a more exciting six months as far as Harry and Meghan are concerned. After their impossibly romantic wedding and top-secret honeymoon, the pair carried out their first long-haul overseas tour, spending 16 fun-packed days in Australia, new Zealand, Fiji and Tonga. The icing on the cake, of course, was the happy news that Meghan is expecting the couple’s first baby, which will arrive in the spring.