Prince Charles turned 70 this past week and, in true royal fashion, was honored with a set of official birthday portraits. The series of charming photos featured him with his wife Duchess Camilla, sons Prince William and Prince Harry and their wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, and, of course, his beloved grandchildren: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Royal fans relished in the sweet pictures, which flaunt Charles' tight-knit family, and now it seems there is even more to fawn over! On Sunday, more of royal photographer Chris Jackson's photos were released, giving a further look at how a certain little prince has brightened things up for the British icons.

Prince Charles with his royal family at Clarence House Photo: Chris Jackson

Published in The Sunday Times Magazine, candid snaps from the milestone day show the royals in a less formal light. One photo, which landed the cover spot on the publication, displays Charles cuddling his smiling grandson Louis while on the sprawling Clarence House grounds. Affectionately known to his grandkids as Grandpa Wales, the moment is a testament to the loving family man Charles must be.

A second impromptu instance from the 70th birthday portraits elicited giggles from the entire royal family (and us, too). In the never-before-seen photo, Prince Louis reaches down and pinches his grandpa's face. The Duke of Cornwall good-naturedly laughs it off as his loved ones crack up around him.

Scroll through below to see the hilarious outtake!

In the Sunday Times interview, renowned photographer Chris made an interesting obersevation. He found that during the photoshoot, Charles was at his happiest when surrounded by his grandchildren and children. "It was lovely chaos with the children," he said. "He is a very hands-on grandfather. He was holding hands with George and Charlotte, and bouncing Louis up and down for a long time. George was very happy on the prince's knee. They have a great relationship that's a little more established, as George is a bit older."