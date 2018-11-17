'Tis the season! Prince Albert II and his wife Princess Charlene spread some early Christmas cheer at their annual Red Cross gift exchange on Saturday, November 17. The first couple of Monaco looked elegant as they distributed festive goody bags to volunteers of the relief organization. As per usual, the 40-year-old princess stood out alongside her gray-suit clad 60-year-old husband, in an all-black ensemble. Looking chic, she added a holiday touch with bright red lipstick. Of course, many royal fans had their eyes peeled for an appearance by the couple's adorable twins!

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert filled the Red Cross with cheer Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Unfortunately, three-year-olds Jacques and Gabriella were nowhere to be seen at the Red Cross headquarters in Monte-Carlo. The beyond cute duo was last publicly pictured on a jaunt to Paris, with their mom sharing some snaps with the world. “Our twin’s first trip to Paris and tea with Madame Macron," Charlene wrote with a series of photos on Instagram. “Thank you for your hospitality," she continued to write in French. "We love Paris!”

'Tis the season to give back! Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The photos captured Jacques and Gabriella exploring and wandering the halls of French President, Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte, Élysée's luxurious Palace. The little princess was lovely in a cream-colored dress and white tights with silver mary janes. Her look was topped with a sweet, pink-hooded coat. Meanwhile, Jacques looked handsome in gray trousers topped by a matching vest, a white collared shirt, and a navy hooded coat with black shoes.

Of course, we're sure to see the lovable pair again soon, as they turn four on December 10. Last year, we were treated to the most charming Christmas picture of the tots, donning their holiday best. Gabriella wore a red velvet dress and matching bow for the photo session, while her brother opted for a crisp white shirt and olive-colored velvet pants.