Prince William and Kate Middleton announced their engagement on November 16, 2010, and now, a surprise detail is being revealed from the iconic photo session that followed. According to royal photographer Arthur Edwards, when he went to get a close up of the Duchess’ sapphire engagement ring – which belong to William’s late mother Princess Diana – her nerves got the best of her and caused her hands to shake. The reaction prompted her fiancé to gently hold her hand steady. The moment was captured and seen around the world.

Prince William and Kate Middleton announced their engagement on November 16, 2010 Photo: Getty Images

Royal blogger Teatime with the Cambridges shared the anecdote on her Instagram page. “Fun fact: Arthur Edwards said: ‘She was so nervous, her hand was shaking. He had to hold her hand steady so I could photograph it.’” The 36-year-old royals got engaged a month prior during a vacation.

Clarence House officially announced the engagement in a statement that read: “Prince William and Miss Middleton became engaged during a private holiday in Kenya. Prince William has informed the Queen and other close members of the royal family. Prince William has also sought the permission of Miss Middleton’s father.”

The Duke sweetly held his then-fiancé's hand steady during their photo session Photo: Getty Images

Following the announcement, the pair posed at St. James’ Palace, where Kate showed off the elegant blue sapphire and diamond ring – which was given to Diana by Prince Charles in 1981. Of the significance of the ring, the Duke said: “It’s very special, as Kate is very special. It’s my way of making sure my mother didn’t miss out on today and the excitement.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are now parents of three children Photo: Getty Images

The now 36-year-old royals love story began eight years prior to their engagement at St. Andrews College. William and Kate tied the knot in front of millions on April 29, 2011. Their love story has continued, as the pair are parents to Prince George, five, Princess Charlotte, three and six-month-old Prince Louis.