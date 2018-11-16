The royal fab four had a fun night out! Prince William, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle spent some quality time together on Thursday, November 15, during the Royal Foundation dinner at Victoria House in Bloomsbury. It was confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were joined b the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for the event in connection with the charity – which was founded by William, Kate and Harry – and officially joined by Meghan earlier this year.

The royal Fab Four attended a dinner for the Royal Foundation Photo: Getty Images

The Royal Foundation tackles issues close to the young royals such as mental health, wildlife and conservation, young people and the armed forces. Prior to the evening out, William, 36, and Kate, 36, spent the day at BBC kicking off Anti-Bullying Week. The Duke and Duchess visited the network – who is a member of Prince William’s Taskforce on the prevention of cyber bullying. The parents-of-three had a conversation with students and previewed the work being done to combat the issue.

William gave a speech about the fears he has for his children when they are of age to navigate social media. “For too many families, phones and social media shattered the sanctity and protection of the home,” he shared. “As we grappled with this, we felt a distinct absence of guidance. Should we read our children's messages? Should we allow them to have phones and tablets in their rooms? Who do we report bullying to? We were making up the rules as we went along."

The group have been spent a lot of time at the same engagements in the last week Photo: Getty Images

Thursday evening’s outing came after the Fab Four dazzled in their best dress for Prince Charles’ 70th birthday party at Kensington Palace. The young royals have had full diaries as they each spent time out over the weekend. Meghan, Kate and the Queen attended the annual Remembrance Day ceremony. The foursome also made a special appearance at the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance.