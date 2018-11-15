Surprise! Kate Middleton’s whirlwind 24 hours has not stopped. The Duchess of Cambridge made another appearance with Prince William on Thursday, November 15, for a visit to the BBC to kick off Anti-Bullying Week. The royal pair visited the broadcast network – which is a member of the Duke’s Taskforce on the Prevention of Cyberbullying – view the work being done by students. William and Kate had a casual conversation with students from the Wormholt Park Primary School. The parents-of-three sat with Ellie, Eliza and Cameron who discussed the Kids Online Wellbeing app.

Kate Middleton joined Prince William for a appearance at the BBC to kick off anti-bullying week Photo: Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess also met with a group of young people who wrote and performed in a new campaign video for Stop, Speak, Support, which is a youth-based code of conduct plan set to provide guidance for anyone experiencing bullying online. During a speech, the Prince revealed that his fears for his children’s future social media habits inspired the launch of the task force.

“I saw that my friends and peers were worried about the risks of the very powerful tools we were putting in our children's hands," he said.. "For too many families, phones and social media shattered the sanctity and protection of the home. As we grappled with this, we felt a distinct absence of guidance. Should we read our children's messages? Should we allow them to have phones and tablets in their rooms? Who do we report bullying to? We were making up the rules as we went along."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spoke with students and youth leaders during their visit Photo: Getty Images

For the occasion, Kate pulled out another show-stopping look. The duchess wore an elegant pleated dress by Emilia Wickstead. The 36-year-old remained true to form with her brown tresses flowing loosely past her shoulders and minimal glam. Kate’s appearance comes after she and William, 36, joined the royal family for a glam night out at Prince Charles’ 70th birthday party at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday evening.

Fresh off of a day full on engagements, George, Charlotte and Louis’ mother arrived wearing a pink one shoulder gown and breathtaking drop earrings. The pair were joined by a host of notable royals, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – who look equally as elegant in black.

Photo: Getty Images

William and Catherine have been busy with engagements and formal affairs. Over the weekend, Kate joined the Queen and Meghan Markle for the annual Remembrance Day ceremony. She also attended the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance with William and the rest of the British royals.