Queen Elizabeth had special words for her oldest son during his milestone birthday. The 92-year-old royal threw Prince Charles a party at Buckingham Palace for his 70th birthday on November 14. Her Majesty spoke highly of the future King. “It is a privilege for any mother to be able to propose a toast to her son on his 70th birthday,” the Queen said during her speech via Buckingham palace. “It means that you have lived long enough to see your child grow up. It is rather like —to use an analogy I am certain will find favor — planting a tree and being able to watch it grow.”

Prince Charles received a sweet speech by the Queen during his 70th birthday party Photo: Chris Jackson/Clarence House

The monarch sweetly used the moment to pay tribute to her mother, who had the same honor of watching the Queen usher in the special occasion. “My mother saw me turn 70, of course. And she was heard to observe that 70 is exactly the age when the number of candles on your cake finally exceeds the amount of breath you have to blow them out.”

The Queen’s speech continued: "Over his 70 years, Philip and I have seen Charles become a champion of conservation and the arts, a great charitable leader — a dedicated and respected heir to the throne to stand comparison with any in history — and a wonderful father.”

The toast ended with a gracious nod to Charles’ wife, the Duchess of Cornwall and two words that the Queen uses to describe the Prince of Wales. “He is his own man,” she added. “Passionate and creative.” The Princes’ spectacular party was a royal-studded affair. The guest list included other immediate members of the British royal family including, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank and Zara and Mike Tindall.

Prince Charles celebrated his 70th birthday with a new series of portraits Photo: Chris Jackson/Clarence House

Other notable royal attendees included the Grand Duke and Duchess of Luxembourg, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and King Juan Carlos of Spain. Ahead of the outing, the Prince and his wife posed for a photo, taken by royal photographer Chris Jackson, outside of their residence at Clarence House.