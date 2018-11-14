In celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the end of World War 1, Princess Charlene and her husband, Prince Albert of Monaco traveled to Paris and brought along two of their favorite people–their twins Jacques and Gabriella. Charlene took to Instagram to share a series of photos from her kids’ first-time visit in the French city of love. She captioned, “Our twin’s first trip to Paris and tea with Madame Macron.” She continued in French, “Thank you for your hospitality. We love Paris!”

The adorable twins wandered the halls of the French couple's luxurious home

The photos showcase the three-year-olds exploring and wandering the halls of the luxurious residence of Fench President, Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte, Élysée Palace. In one photo we see the Monegasque’s son, Jacques shaking hands with the French First Lady, Brigitte, while in another the Élysée photographer captured a sweet moment of Princess Gabriella with the French couple and their rescue dog, Nemo. The little princess was dressed in a cream-colored dress and white tights with silver mary janes. Her look was topped with a pink hooded coat. Meanwhile, Jacques was handsomely dressed in grey trousers with a matching vest, white collared shirt, and a navy hooded coat with black shoes.

hey got to meet their cute rescue dog, a black labrador called Nemo

One look at her Instagram and it’s obvious the mom-of-two loves to share photos of the twins. Her last post, which is from two months ago, was of the prince and princess’ first day of school. Both children were dressed in white polo shirts and jeans for the special day, with Jacques sporting a black backpack adorned with a medley of embroidered patches, while his sister Princess Gabriella wore a pink floral bag. The photos shared by Princess Charlene showed the siblings walking together into class, while another shows Princess Gabriella reaching to put one hand on her brother's shoulder.

Prince Jacques brought along his Spider-Man plush doll

Charlene captioned the photos, "First day of school," Princess Charlene clearly dotes on her little ones’ first-time experiences and often shares sweet family photos with her 86,000 Instagram followers. Recent posts have shown the children’s first haircut, and Gabriella’s first time on skis.

She’s also shared photos of them meeting a penguin and attending a Riviera Water Bike challenge, while others see the twins celebrating their father, Prince Albert’s birthday. By the look of Charlene’s Instagram pics, their first time in Paris is definitely one for the books! But the twin-cuties will soon have another memorable date as they turn four next month, on December 10th. Until then we’ll stay tuned for some new adorable portraits!