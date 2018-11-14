Luxembourg’s Grand Duchess Maria Teresa is opening her world to royal watchers. The wife of Grand Duke Henri, has launched her very own website. The 62-year-old Cuban-born royal’s site takes the structure of the standard website for royal families – yet takes the form of a personal blog. Maria’s site welcomes you with a banner picture featuring her on the palace grounds with two options to learn more about the royal and her commitments. Maria’s site is dedicated to her personal outreach and work done as a royal.

The Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg launched her own webstie Photo: Carole Bellaiche/The Grand Ducal Court

Maria Teresa’s history section is complete with her mission statement and a professional portrait. “A woman of heart and conviction,” it reads. “The Grand Duchess puts the protection of vulnerable people and the defense of the rights of women and girls against all forms of violence at the heart of their humanitarian and social action.” The Grand Duchess gives a look at her personal interest, listing floral decorations, the arts of the table, literature and design and architecture under her “likes.”

MORE: Luxembourg's Princess Amalia steals the show at little brother's baptism

There is also a timeline of the Duchess’ personal life. Starting with her birth and time in her native Cuba, her family life to her life as the Grand Duchess. Royal watchers get a personal look at the Grand Duchess through the lens of the camera. The photos section offers a collection of pictures from official ceremonies with other royals, social engagements and personal portraits.

MORE: Luxembourg royals evacuated from their summer home in France due to wildfires

The sweetest section perhaps is the family album, which features a host of pictures of her husband, their five children, Prince Guillaume, Prince Felix, Prince Louis, Princess Alexandra and Prince Sebastian. The photo album gives a look at Maria’s personal moments with her family on vacations and on the royal grounds.

Maria Teresa's site features family portraits, pictures from engagements and more Photo: Lola Velasco/The Grand Ducal Court

The commitments section holds the most information. Under the Duchess’ listed causes, women, actors of peace in the world, first against poverty and social exclusion, and education and awareness, are a list of news stories from various engagements. Another statement reads: "The fight against poverty, precariousness and social exclusion are among these great causes that I hold dear." Giving royal watchers a complete look at her life's work.