Queen Maxima of the Netherlands looked to have made a full recovery as she stepped back into the public eye following a period of rest under doctor’s orders. The Dutch Queen was on fine form on November 12 as she attended the launch of Debt Lab NL in the Hague – an organization that is working towards eradicating debt in the region. Maxima’s fashion choices were on point as ever, with the 43-year-old royal stepping out in a chic pants and tunic top combo in autumnal tones with geometric print. The wide-legged pants featured a thick hem at the heel while the top had oversize bell sleeves and was cinched at the waist with a skinny belt. The real talking point of her look, however, was the royal’s hairstyle – notably different from her usual poker-straight blonde locks.

The Dutch Queen was on fine form as she made a return to the royal spotlight at an event in the Hague Photo: Getty Images

Maxima’s honey-gold mane of hair was styled into a side parting and cascaded over her shoulders in loose waves. Meanwhile, the big fan of statement jewelry kept her accessories simple on this occasion – pearl drop earrings and a plain fawn clutch completed her outfit.

The Argentina-born royal has had some time away from the royal spotlight after she was taken ill with a suspected intestinal infection. King Willem-Alexander’s wife was advised by her doctor to cancel her scheduled official duties and rest until she recovered. As a result, she had to miss a planned trip to Tanzania, which she was due to undertake in her role as secretary of the United Nations.

Maxima - who was showing off a new voluminous hairstyle - had been ordered to rest by her doctor Photo: Getty Images

At the time, The Netherlands Government Information service (NDR) issued the following statement: “Queen Máxima will not perform any official duties for the coming period on the advice of her doctor. Her health symptoms point to an intestinal infection. Further tests will be done to confirm this diagnosis. As a result, Queen Máxima will not be able to make the trip to Tanzania which she was due to make on 6 and 7 November in her role as the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development."

