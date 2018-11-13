Cara Delevingne had royal seal of approval when it came to her attire for Princess Eugenie’s wedding. The 26-year-old model turned heads during the high-profile ceremony on October 12, when she walked into St. George’s Chapel in a menswear-inspired ensemble. “Eugenie has been a friend of mine since I was a kid, and I’ve always wanted to wear tails,” she told UK publication Grazie magazine. The Suicide Squad star wasn’t the only one who believed the wedding would be the perfect opportunity for the look.

Cara turned heads in a tux by Emporio Armani during Eugenie's wedding ceremony Photo: Getty Images

“I texted her, and I wasn’t sure about it, and she was like ‘Of course, I expected nothing else from you.’” Cara’s look was not only a hit with the royal, but with guests who attended the big day as well. “I found it interesting how many people came up to me and said ‘You’re so brave to wear that! I was like, really? I feel way more comfortable like this.” The Paper Towns actress wore a tuxedo by Emporio Armani that featured a cropped jacket cummerbund and cigarette pants.

Cara completed the look with black pumps and an oversized top hat. Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank’s wedding was attended by a host of well-dressed royals and celebrities. Eugenie’s cousins-in-law Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle each dazzled in traditional dresses for the occasion. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a raspberry Alexander McQueen number, while the pregnant Duchess of Sussex stepped out in a navy number by Givenchy.

Cara’s look was reminiscent of some of the men who attended the ceremony, including Eugenie’s good friends Ricky Martin and his husband Jwan Yosef. Earlier this month, Eugenie and Ricky’s now mutual friend Eva Longoria, opened up about getting to know the new bride and her sister Princess Beatrice.

The bride gave her longtime friend's outfit her seal of approval Photo: Getty Images

“I’ve actually met Beatrice and Eugenie recently at Art Basel in Miami and they’re lovely,” she told our sister publication HELLO! during the Global Gift Gala. “They’re friends of my friends Ricky Martin and Jwan.” Eva added: "It was so nice to build our community of supporters here in London and throughout the world."