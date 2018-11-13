It was a family affair for Prince Charles' official 70th birthday portraits! Clarence House released the images of the Prince and his family, ahead of his milestone occasion on November 14. In the series of photos, the birthday boy is joined by his two sons Prince William and Prince Harry. His wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. His three grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis and daughters-in-law, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. The royal family all coordinated in blue and white outfits in the photographs snapped by royal photographer Chris Jackson.

Charles posed with his family in the garden of Clarence House for his birthday portraits Photo: Chris Jackson / Clarence House via Getty Images

The photos of the Queen’s oldest son and his family were taken on September 5, in the gardens of Clarence House. In the first photo, Charles sits with five-year-old George on his lap, while his wife snuggles close to three-year-old Charlotte. Behind them, Kate holds on to her and William’s newborn son Louis, while her husband and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stand next to her.

MORE: Prince Charles shares the special gift he got for Prince George

In true Prince Charles' fashion, the family showed off their silly side. The second picture features the group breaking into a fit of laughter in between takes. Last week, royal watchers were given a sneak peek of the photoshoot in Charles’ documentary. Viewers were treated to a special moment between the future King and six-month-old Louis in the documentary Prince, Son & Heir: Charles at 70. In the photo, which is from the shoot, the 69-year-old royal smiles as he grabs onto little Louis’ hands, while his mother Kate Middleton holds him in her arms.

MORE: How Meghan Markle inspired Prince Charles in a big way

In the special film, William gives details about his father’s relationship with his grandchildren. “Having more time with him at home would be lovely and being able to you know play around with the grandchildren,” the Duke said. “Because when he’s there, he’s brilliant. But we need him there as much as possible.”

The future King marked his 70th birthday with the photographs Photo: Chris Jackson / Clarence House via Getty Images

MORE: Prince William on the lifelong habit her learned from Prince Charles and Princess Diana

Charles’ birthday portrait will be extra special next year, as it will include one additional family member. The Prince is awaiting the arrival of his fourth grandchild – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bundle – who is due in the spring of 2019.