The royal family stepped out for the annual Remembrance Day service on Sunday, November 11, to commemorate those who lost their lives at war. They thoughtfully looked on as Prince Charles led the somber event, laying a poppy wreath at the Cenotaph on behalf of Queen Elizabeth. The 92-year-old majesty was indeed there, herself, watching from the balcony along with Charle's wife the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge, who stood in for absent Prince Philip. Donning black attire and poppy pins, the trio peered over the balcony of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office building. The Duchess of Sussex stood on a seperate balcony with the President of Germany's wife Elke Büdenbender, for what we believe to be a simple reason.

Meghan Markle attended her first Remembrance Sunday Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

First of all, logistically speaking the 1968-built structure's balconies were not made to hold too many people at once. Secondly, the royals are all about tradition and order. With that line of thinking, typically members of the family seem to be arranged by title at these events, much like the balcony-set Trooping the Colour.

Princes William, Harry, Andrew and Edward laid poppy wreaths at the service Photo: BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images

Pregnant Meghan dressed formally for her first Remembrance Day Sunday, respecting the all-black code. The 37-year-old mom-to-be guarded her growing baby bump from the frigid weather in a tailored coat, which fittingly had a large poppy pinned on. She swept her dark locks up under fascinator and into a chic bun, one of her signature looks for royal engagements. The Suits alum watched her love Prince Harry lay down his own wreath, a duty given to the males of the family.

Sophie Wessex also joined the royal family Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Another balcony-goer was Sophie Wessex, who last year was joined by Kate and Princess Alexandra. This time around she stood next to Princess Anne's husband Tim Laurence. In addition to Harry, the service was also attended by Princes William, Andrew and Edward. An equerry laid a wreath on behalf of the Duke of Edinburgh, who has retired from public duties. Meanwhile, other floral tributes were left by members of the royal family, and government figures, including Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn. For the first time, a German leader placed a wreath at the Cenotaph, with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier performing the duty on behalf of his country.