Continuing his mission to honor men and women in the armed forces, the Duke of Sussex laid a wreath at Twickenham Stadium ahead of England's rugby match against New Zealand. Prince Harry's appearance at the Saturday, November 10 game, was part of the England Rugby’s commemorations to mark the centenary of the Armistice that ended World War One. Adding a palpable melancholy to the affair, heavy rains poured over the 34-year-old royal and spectators as they observed a moment of silence.

Prince Harry took to the field to lead an emotional tribute ahead of Remembrance Day Photo: Dylan Martinez - WPA Pool/Getty Images

This was Harry's second solo event, sans pregnant wife Meghan Markle who has been resting, this week. Surely, the 37-year-old Duchess' attendance would have been a nice cushion for the Duke at the weekend tribute, as he got extremely emotional. He looked somber in his fitted suit, pea coat and red poppy pin, an emblem of remembrance and hope.

During the engagement, Harry met descendants of two former England captains, who were among 27 England and 13 New Zealand players who died in World War One: Jack Davis and Max Garnett. "Jack’s great-great grandfather, Lancelot (Noel) Slocock, captained England in his last game against Scotland in 1908," Kensington Palace shared on Twitter. "He died on the 9th August 1916 during the Battle of the Somme."

Prince Harry met with two descendants of those who died in World War One Photo: Dylan Martinez - WPA Pool/Getty Images

"Max’s great-great uncle, Ronnie Poulton, was England’s captain from 1913-1914," they wrote in another tweet. "Ronnie died in Belgium in May 1915. Soil from his war grave is buried next to the pitch at Twickenham." The event comes as the United Kingdom prepares to commemorate 100 years since the end of the war on Remembrance Sunday: November 11.