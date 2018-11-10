Kate Middleton exuded recycled elegance as she stepped out for the Tusk Conservation Awards at Banqueting House, London. Accompanied by her husband, Prince William, the Duchess opted to rewear a stunning gown by one of her favorite designers, Jenny Packham. Every inch the beauty, the 37-year-old turned heads in the floor-length frock for the November 8 event, with eagle-eye onlookers like us making one very fabulous connection: other royals have the same dress in their closets!

Kate Middleton proved she's still a royal recycler as she donned a Jenny Packham gown again, which she first wore in 2012 (seen right). Photo: Getty Images

As it turns out, the mom-of-three isn't the only royal lady to love the look. The Packham number is a popular choice among Europe’s royal women as of late, with three regal ladies seen stepping out in it. Princess Madeleine of Sweden, Alexandra, Princess of Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg and Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg, have all sported the look in more recent years.

RECYCLING QUEEN: KATE MIDDLETON'S FASHION REPEATS

Since the gorgeous gown boasts various fancy features, like a: ribbon belt with a crystal and flower embellished detail, lace cap sleeves and a beautiful lace back, it seems to suit any formal occasion and the attendee wearing it.

This Jenny Packham number is a royal treasure! Photo: Getty Images

While Kate went with a stunning teal hue this past week, Alexandra showed how lovely the dress looks in red as she celebrated Queen Margrethe’s 40th jubilee in 2012. Displaying even more versatility, the other Princess Alexandra dazzled in a periwinkle version for Prince Felix of Luxembourg’s nuptials to Claire Lademacher in 2013. That same year, Madeleine – whose family just moved across the pond to Miami – stunned in the same color for a gala in New York City.

MORE: Proof that Kate Middleton has been working non-stop since her maternity leave

The delicate number perfectly balances modern grace and a classic silhouette, making it an excellent choice for Kate at the glitzy Tusk Conservation Awards. There, she supported her Duke as he was honored with a lifetime achievement for his conservation work in Africa. The last time Kate wore the dress was in 2012, before her and William had any children, at an Olympic dinner with Team Great Britain at the Royal Albert Hall.