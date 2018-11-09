Prince Charles is a doting grandfather in the latest photo of him and his grandson Prince Louis. Viewers were treated to a special moment between the future King and the six-month-old in the documentary Prince, Son & Heir: Charles at 70. In the photo, the 69-year-old royal smiles as he grabs onto little Louis’ hands, while his mother Kate Middleton holds him in her arms. The special moment was captured by royal photographer Chris Jackson. In the documentary, Prince William opens up about Charles’ bond with his grandchildren.

Prince Charles dotes over grandson Prince Louis in new photo Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

“Having more time with him at home would be lovely and being able to you know play around with the grandchildren,” the Duke, who is also father to George, five, and three-year-old Charlotte said. “Because when he’s there, he’s brilliant. But we need him there as much as possible.” This is the third time the public has seen William and Kate’s newest addition since his arrival in April. The Prince was last seen during his christening in July and in a special photo of him and big sister in honor of her birthday in May.

Charles’ wife Camilla also shared the bond he has with her grandchildren. “He will get down on his knees and crawl about with them for hours,” she said. “You know making funny noises and laughing, and my grandchildren absolutely adore him.” She continued: “He reads Harry Potter and he can do all the different voices and I think children really appreciate that.”

Charles will welcome his fourth grandchild next year when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s little bundle arrives. Earlier this week, during a visit to Ghana, the Prince opened up about his fears for his upcoming grandchild. “I’m about to have another grandchild, actually,” he said during a speech.

“I suspect quite a few of you may too have grandchildren or will do soon. It does seem to me insanity if we’re going to bequeath this completely polluted, damaged and destroyed world to them. All grandchildren deserve a better future.”