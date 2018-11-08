Prince Charles stepped up to the plate for the biggest day of Prince Harry’s life – and for that – he is grateful. The Duke of Sussex opened up about the moment in asked his father to walk his bride Meghan Markle down the aisle, after her father Thomas Markle didn’t make the ceremony. “I asked him and I think he knew it was coming and he immediately said ‘Yes, of course, I’ll do whatever Meghan needs,’ and I’m here to support you,’” the 34-year-old royal said in the documentary Prince, Son and Heir, Charles at 70.

Prince Harry opens up about the special moment between his wife and his father during the royal wedding Photo: Getty Images

The Duke continued: “For him that’s a fantastic opportunity to step up and be that support, and you know he’s our father so of course he’s going to be there for us. I was very grateful for him to be able to do that.” On May 19, the world watched as Charles proudly walked his now daughter-in-law to her groom. When the pair made it to Harry, he kindly mouthed “Thank you, Pa,” as his father gave her away.

Watch: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle return to their wedding venue

Charles’ wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall echoed Harry’s sentiment. “That was very touching," she shared. "But afterwards watching it on television. I think it was a very lovely gesture.” The world also watched as Charles sweetly held on to Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland's hand throughout the ceremony.

MORE: Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first 100 days of marriage

The Duke of Sussex said he is "grateful" his father walked his wife down the aisle Photo: Getty Images

Making sure that she felt welcomed by the British royal family. In the documentary, which celebrates the future King’s upcoming 70th birthday on November 14, Harry also opens up about inheriting her father’s passion for conservation, and how that causes a problem at home with the Duchess.

“My wife certainly goes, ‘Well why turn the lights off? It’s dark,” he said about his life at home with Meghan. “I go, ‘We only need one light, we don’t need, like six,’ and all of sudden, it becomes a habit.”