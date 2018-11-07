The special gift that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented to dignitaries during their recent royal tour has been revealed. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who just wrapped their 16-day trip to Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand, presented a photo from what is believed to be their engagement to the leaders. In a post shared on Twitter, the photograph is spotted resting in a frame inside of the Government House in Wellington. In the picture, Harry wears a smart blue suit, as Meghan stands with her hand across his chest.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently completed their 16-day royal tour Photo: Getty Images

The Duchess is wearing a light blue dress that is believed to be by designer Roland Mouret. The rare image was first spotted by HELLO! in May, inside of Buckingham Palace during the Queen’s meeting with George Brandis, the Australian High Commissioner. It’s not clear when the image was taken, however, it is believed to be one of the portraits taken by famed photographer Alexi Lubomirski during their engagement in December.

MORE: The first gift Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were presented for their royal baby

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are expecting their first child in the Spring of 2019, have no problem posing for photos. During the final day of their royal tour, the pair ditched their security and members of the press to sneak away for a private photo session in the Whakarewarewa forest in New Zealand.

MORE: Prince Harry reveals if he wants a baby boy or baby girl

The 34-year-old royal released the stunning picture he snapped of his wife standing surrounded by trees and holding her baby bump. Royal reporter Omid Scobie, who was one of the many people on hand during the engagement, shared the secret to Harry and Meghan’s intimate moment.

Prince Harry recently snapped a photo of Meghan Markle Photo: Instagram/@kensingtonroyal

“At the end of our last engagement, Harry and Meghan walked ahead of their team, security and myself (who was the pool reporter),” he shared about the photo taken with Harry’s Iphone in a tweet. “We were in the beautiful Whakaewarewa and they wanted a moment to themselves. This photo, taken by Harry, was the result of that moment.”