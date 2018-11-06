Argentine-born royal Queen Maxima of the Netherlands has canceled her upcoming official duties on advice from her doctor. King Willem-Alexander’s wife was due to travel to Tanzania in her role as secretary of the United Nations at the start of this week but the visit has been abandoned with Maxima, 47, being advised to rest. The Netherlands Government Information service (NDR) made the announcement, confirming that the Dutch royal is suffering from a suspected infection and it’s not yet known how long she will be out of action.



Queen Maxima is under doctor's orders to rest while she recovers from a suspected infection Photo: Wenn

The statement from the NDR read: “Queen Máxima will not perform any official duties for the coming period on the advice of her doctor. Her health symptoms point to an intestinal infection. Further tests will be done to confirm this diagnosis. As a result, Queen Máxima will not be able to make the trip to Tanzania which she was due to make on 6 and 7 November in her role as the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development".



Although she was feeling under the weather on Friday, the resilient Queen still went ahead with a planned royal engagement on Friday after consulting with medical personnel. Maxima visited the 113 Suicide Prevention Help Center, marking the organization’s 10th anniversary. The blonde royal met with volunteers and staff at the center in Amsterdam. Maxima dressed in an autumnal brown shift dress and matching jacket for the occasion, and accessorized with a bronze pebble statement necklace and earrings.



The royal's last engagement before canceling upcoming duties was a visit to the Suicide Prevention center in Amsterdam Photo: Wenn

Undoubtedly she wanted to go ahead with the visit as the charity supports a cause which holds a special significance for Maxima and her family. The Queen lost her younger sister Inez Zorreguita to suicide in June. The government worker, who lived in Buenos Aires, was godmother to Maxima’s youngest Ariane. The family traveled to Argentina for the funeral and Maxima took two weeks off royal duties to privately grieve the loss of her sister.

