All eyes were on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they left London and took a 16-day royal tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. Now, it’s Kate Middleton’s turn. The Duchess of Cambridge is stepping out for multiple events in the upcoming days, giving royal watchers four chances to see the mommy-of-three in action. On Thursday, November 8, the 36-year-old royal will join her husband Prince William during the Tusk Conservation Award ceremony in London. The Duke of Cambridge, who has been the organization’s royal patron since 2005, is set to present three awards and deliver a speech.

The Duchess of Cambrige is stepping out for back to back engagements Photo: Getty Images

Kate will be on hand with William, as the two royals will meet the nominees, supporters and sponsors during the reception. For Kate’s next engagement, she will be reunited with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday, November 10. The Fab Four, who have not been spotted out at an official engagement since the Royal Air Force 100 anniversary in July, made an joint appearance last month at Princess Eugenie's wedding.

MORE: ALL THE TIMES KATE, WILLIAM, HARRY AND MEGHAN WERE #SQUADGOALS

The event, which will be hosted at Royal Albert Hall, has been attended by Kate and William on several occasions, but will mark the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first time attending the ceremony. Kate will have very little down time. Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ mother will attend the annual Remembrance Day service at the Cenotaph on Sunday. Other senior royals are confirmed to attend the service while her father-in-law Prince Charles will lay the wreath on behalf of the Queen.

MORE: Kate Middleton plays tennis in an chic catsuit-like ensemble

The royal fab four is set to reunite for an engagement over the weekend Photo: Getty Images

The royals will pull double duty, making a second appearance in the evening at the service marking the Centenary of the Armistice. Kate will be joined by the Queen, Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Last week, Kate stepped out solo at the Imperial War Museum in London, after getting active during a Coach Core event with Prince William.

The Duchess explored the exhibit and learned about the lives of her great-grandmother’s three brothers who fought and died in the first World War. Kate's workload has been busy since making her return to work in October, following the birth of Prince Louis.