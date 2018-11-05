When it came to the fashion on her royal tour with Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex saved the best for last. Meghan Markle rocked an electric blue ensemble from her wedding dress designer Givenchy – but what most style spotters failed to notice was that the fabulous pleated skirt that she combined with the matching sweater was see-through! The wardrobe malfunction was seemingly down to the fabric of the panels of the skirt – which appeared to be sheer under certain lighting. So although it may not have been so revealing when Meghan got dressed, under the bright light of the sun and with the press’ camera flashes, it gave away more than she intended.



The gorgeous Givenchy skirt that Meghan wore on the last day of her royal tour was see-through from certain angles Photo: Getty Images

Meghan – who is thought to be around four months pregnant - wore the striking outfit during a walkabout in Rotorua on her last day in New Zealand with her husband. The accidental slip-up seems to be something of an optical illusion, however, as the see-through effect can only be noted from certain angles.



The totally relatable moment isn’t the first which happened during the couple’s 16-day trip of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji. Eagle-eyed royal fashion spotted an almost hidden detail as the husband-and-wife team touched down in Tonga after leaving Fiji behind. Meghan looked stunning in a vibrant red dress from Self Portrait, but she had forgotten to remove the stylist’s label from the gown.



The fashion slip-up was seemingly down to the fabric which the panels of the skirt was made with Photo: Getty Images

Meghan and Harry completed an impressive 76 royal engagements during their whirlwind tour, with highlights including meetings with koalas and Kiwis, a beach yoga session with a colorful local surf group and a trip to a 117-year-old forest during which they managed to sneak away and do a private photo shoot. The tour will always hold a special place in the pair’s hearts, since they announced Meghan’s pregnancy just as it got underway.

