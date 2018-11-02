Prince Harry and Meghan Markle found a sweet moment alone during their royal tour. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent 16 days traveling across Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand, but managed to slip away for a brief second on the final day of their trip. On Thursday, the 34-year-old Duke released a stunning photo he snapped of his wife standing in the middle of the Whakarewarewa forest in New Zealand. “Thank you New Zealand for the most wonderful last week of our tour. It has been a privilege to meet so many friendly Kiwis."

Prince Harry snapped this stunning photo of his wife Meghan Markle on the final day of their tour Photo: Instagram/@kensingtonroyal

The caption continued: "Australia, Fiji, Tonga and NZ - we leave feeling inspired and reminded of how every single one of us can make a difference.” ‘The rain that refreshes the parched ground, is made up of single drops’ - Kate Sheppard,” In the photo, Meghan proudly stands, surrounded by trees, cradling her baby bump. Harry also adorably gave himself a photo credit. Royal reporter Omid Scobie, who was one of the many people on hand during the engagement, shared the secret to Harry and Meghan’s intimate moment.

“At the end of our last engagement, Harry and Meghan walked ahead of their team, security and myself (who was the pool reporter). We were in the beautiful Whakaewarewa and they wanted a moment to themselves. This photo, taken by Harry, was the result of that moment.”

Harry didn't need a special camera for the moment. The Duke snapped the photo with his Iphone – which he and Meghan both have. Earlier in the trip, Harry jumped on Instagram to share a picture of the views from the sky during their second day in New Zealand. “Traveling to the beautiful Abel Tasman National Park #RoyalVisitNZ,” he wrote over the photo, which was taken by him and posted on the Kensington Royal Instagram stories.

The Duke and Duchess just wrapped their 16-day tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand Photo: Getty Images

Meghan also got in on the Instagram fun, posting a photo of the Prince practicing his speech for the Invictus Games closing ceremony. "Getting ready for tonight’s @invictusgames2018 closing ceremony, where we will celebrate the #InvictusGames competitors, and their friends and families. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will both speak at the ceremony this evening. #IG2018‬."