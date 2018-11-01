Prince Charles may have taken inspiration from his new daughter-in-law Meghan Markle for a high-profile photoshoot. The future King, who turns 70 this month, posed with his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, for a glittering Vanity Fair spread. Capturing Charles and Camilla at their London home, Clarence House, the stunning photos were taken by none other than Prince Harry and Meghan's official wedding photographer: Alexi Lubomirski.

Scroll to see the photos!

The photoshoot took place in early May, just weeks before Meghan officially joined the royal family. One particularly sweet portrait shows Charles, 69, and Camilla, 71, sitting in the Garden Room, with the Duchess affectionately placing a hand on her husband's knee. Another displays the couple strolling arm-in-arm in their garden.

Prince Charles took inspiration from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding Photo: Getty Images

On the royal couple, photographer Alexi said: "As soon as they looked at each other, there was a sparkle in their eyes – that's when the magic happened." He added: "You feel like they are a young couple in love." The feature includes interviews from people in the royals' inner circle, as well as other expert royal correspondents and photographers.

MORE: Prince Charles reveals the sweet gift he got for Prince George when he was born

Veteran photographer Arthur Edwards, who has been shooting the Windsors for 41 years, poured on the praise Camilla in particular. "We think the world of her, we adore her," he said. "She's an amazing woman. She always shows up with a great smile and is never, ever, grumpy."

Alexi first made headlines last year when he was commissioned to take Harry and Meghan's engagement photos at Frogmore House, Windsor. The celebrity and fashion photographer previously worked as Mario Testino's assistant in Paris before embarking on his career, which has seen him shoot for publications including Harper's Bazaar UK and Vogue. Alexi's clients include Beyoncé, Charlize Theron, Gwyneth Paltrow, Natalie Portman, Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts.

MORE: PRINCE CHARLES IN DISBELIEF OVER LIFETIME GQ HONOR

In a statement, Alexi revealed what it was like to take Harry and Meghan's official wedding photos last May: "It has been an incredible honor and privilege to document The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's inspiring journey of love, hope and family; from the engagement photos, all the way through to the official wedding and family portraits on Saturday. This has been a beautiful chapter in my career and life, that I will happily never forget."