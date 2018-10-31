Prince Charles sure knows how to give a gift! The Prince shared the special present he got for his oldest grandchild, Prince George when he was born. In the new documentary, Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70, Queen Elizabeth’s son speaks from the arboretum at his Scottish residence Birkhall, about the trees surrounding the location, planted in the little Prince’s honor. “This is George’s wood,” he said. “As I get older, all I really long for is to plant trees.”

Prince George had trees planted in his honor by his grandfather when he was born Photo: Getty Images

He continued: “I hope it will be quite amusing for George as they grow up and he grows up." Charles’ wife Camilla added of the blossoming greenery, “You can’t believe how much it’s grown. It was tiny when it was all planted. The next thing you know, you’re being dwarfed by it.” The trees hold a special meaning for the Prince, who has been open about his passion for bringing awareness to conservation and climate change.

In the special, the Duchess of Cornwall jokes about the silly way her husband got through the long dry summer. “He does rain dances most of the day, to try and get some more,” she quipped. Charles’ sons Prince William and Prince Harry also appear in the film and talk about their father’s passion for the environment.

Although his two sons appear in the film, five-year-old George, his three-year-old sister Charlotte and newborn baby brother Prince Louis are not in it. In April, Charles hilariously shared his reaction to the birth of William and Kate’s latest addition. “We’re both pleased at the news,” he said in a statement.

Prince Charles shared his passion for planting trees Photo: Getty Images

“It is great joy to have another grandchild, the only trouble is I don’t know how I am going to keep up with them.” The future King is going to have to find a way – and quick. Earlier this month it was announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their first child in the spring of 2019, which will make the royal a grandfather for the fourth time.