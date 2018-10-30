As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wind down from their 16-day tour, Kate Middleton and Prince William stepped out for royal duties of their own. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made an appearance at Basildon Sporting Village in Essex, England on Tuesday, October 30, to visit the Royal Foundation’s Coach Core–an apprenticeship program that encourages young people in need employment or training to build a career. During their visit, the royal couple had the opportunity to meet with new apprentices and learn about the program and its offerings and even joined in on coaching sessions.

Kate Middleton dons a sophisticated all-black ensemble and Glen Check blazer Photo: Getty Images

For the royal outing, William kept his look smart-casual with a blue knit sweater and navy chinos while Kate opted for a sophisticated catsuit-like look with an all-black ensemble made up of a turtleneck, skinny jeans, and a pair of low-heel ankle boots by Aquatalia. Little did we know she would end up joining in on a playful tennis match in this same garbs! The brunette beauty added a business-casual touch to her look with a grey, two-button blazer from contemporary clothing line, Smythe. The blazer, which comes in a Glen Check with a contrast black corduroy neck, features a single-breasted silhouette, oversized leather buttons, and statement pocket flaps on each side.

The royal parents, who have shown to be huge fans of sports themselves also showed off their athletic skills during their visit. Inside, the mom-of-three removed her blazer and uncovered her jet-black outfit which allowed her to channel her inner tennis star as she played one of her favorite sports with some of the children. She kept it light on the accessories with a pair of Kiki white topaz and diamond cushion drop earrings and wore her hair down in signature lustrous waves. The Duchess’ noir get-up may not be the average gym look, but it’s definitely a look fit for a royal as she looked ever-so-chic and sophisticated while holding up a racket.

Kate Middleton joins in on a friendly tennis match Photo: Getty Images

There was no doubt the 36-year-old was enjoying her time at their engagement as she was all smiles! The couple also made sure to greet some of their young fans, offering hugs and handshakes. Over the years the couple in conjunction with Harry and Meghan has been actively involved in the program. In 2017 they participated in sports activities involving the Aston Villa Football Club, and in November of that same year, Kate was joined by Willliam and Harry for a Coach Core graduation ceremony.