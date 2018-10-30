The Halloween spirit is creeping up and it has even reached the royals! American-born Princess Talita von Fürstenberg, 19, took to Instagram on Saturday, October, 27 to share a photo of her and boyfriend, Rocco Brignone. The beautiful couple was dressed up in fine evening attire but with a spooky twist. If it weren’t for the subtle face paint and striking headpiece, we would be sure they’d be attending a royal engagement. The granddaughter of iconic fashion designer Diane von Fürstenberg captioned the photo of her and Rocco n front of the New York skyline: ”Last night a vampire bit me.”

Even in a costume, Talita exudes effortlessly chic style. The beauty is known for her glamorous take on fashion and Halloween is no exception! Though it’s not exactly clear what her costume is meant to be, it was definitely bat-inspired. Talita donned an all-black two-piece gown with exaggerated feather details as part of the straps and a bat headpiece. Her makeup was subtle, but to add to the Halloween-y vibes, she adorned her face, neck, and decolletage with temporary bat tattoos.

She was the epitome of glam – makeup and all! Her handsome boyfriend looked just as sharp in a black suit, but the fake blood around his mouth added a vampire touch. Meanwhile Talita's cousin, Princess Olympia of Greece, 22, joined in with the festivities with not one but two looks! On Saturday the Princess posed as Cruella de Vil in a leather bustier, white fur coat, red satin gloves, and the iconic black-and-white wig that characterizes the Disney villain. Secondly, she stepped out in a leopard-print leotard and coat combination she paired with black fishnets and cat-eye sunglasses, which she captioned, “Cat fight.”

But it looks like they weren’t the only royals attending a Halloween bash - their parents were also spotted in costume. Pavlos and Marie-Chantal – Crown Prince and Princess of Greece – were joined by Marie-Chantal's sister, Alexandra von Fürstenberg and her husband Dax Miller who were dressed as Andy Warhol and his wife. Although most dressed up and celebrated Halloween over the weekend, we’re excited to see what they’ll wear on the actual holiday!