Royal fans have watched Prince William and Prince Harry's brotherly bond strengthen over the years, as they've grown into fine leaders and started royal families of their own. However, the latest news out of Kensington Palace suggests that the siblings might be parting ways. According to Roya Nikkhah, Royal Correspondent for The Sunday Times, Harry and Meghan Markle are making arrangements for the birth of their first child next Spring, which includes a formal division of their joint royal household.

Prince William and Prince Harry might be making some changes Photo: Getty Images

"The Sussexes are expected to leave their two-bedroom home at Nottingham Cottage, in the grounds of Kensington Palace," Roya writes, "and may choose to move into the main palace or find a new royal residence." This would mark the end of an era for the "fab four": William, Harry, Kate Middleton and Meghan, but the families will, of course, continue to work together to support their charitable work through The Royal Foundation.

The fab four! Photo: Getty Images

Having separate courts would reflect the different responsibilities both brothers have as they continue to forge their own paths with their respective family units. It appears that William and Kate will increase their work as head of state and consort, while Harry and Meghan can be more flexible with their duties.

Harry and Meghan are currently in New Zealand as part of their 16-day autumn royal tour, at the start of which they announced Meghan's pregnancy. Meanwhile, William and Kate have been getting international on their own turf, attending a state banquet in honor Dutch royals at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, October 23. The Sussexs and Cambridges haven't been photographer together since Harry and Meghan's exciting announcement, but there is sure to be a family celebration in the future.