With her illustrous background in acting, it's clear Meghan Markle is an artsy person. However, the Duchess of Sussex unveiled yet another creative skill while at the final Invictus Games 2018 closing ceremony rehearsal on Saturday, October 27: photography. Like her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, it seems the 37-year-old mom-to-be has a knack for capturing portraits of her loved ones. The evidence is in an adorable snap she took of Prince Harry practicing his speech onstage at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney. Meghan allowed Kensington Palace to share her personal photo of the Duke, which they posted prior to the royal couple's astonishing addresses at the event.

Meghan Markle took this lovely black-and-white picture of Prince Harry Photo: Twitter/@KensingtonRoyal

"Getting ready for tonight’s @InvictusSydney closing ceremony, where we will celebrate the #InvictusGames competitors, and their friends and families," Kensington Palace wrote. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will both speak at the ceremony this evening. #IG2018." The official account added a camera emoji alongside Meghan's full title, giving her credit for the picture.

During the live-streamed ceremony the newlyweds spoke passionately about 2018's tournament, reading from a teleprompter rather than taking notes with them like Harry usually does. It's no wonder he spent extra time rehearsing! Both speeches moved the crowd, and were met with rapturous applause and cheers.

"​The support system on the ground here at @InvictusSydney is something unlike any other. Because it’s not just cheering on your own, but realising that by the end of this week, ‘your own’ becomes everyone in the Invictus family." — The Duchess of Sussex #IG2018 pic.twitter.com/F958H2YpQ1 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 27, 2018

Duchess Meghan addressed the brimming arena first, saying: "During this year's games in Sydney, I've witnessed the most amazing support networks that surround competitors." On what she deemed a "very personal note", she thanked everyone for welcoming her into the "Invictus family" following her marriage. She also spoke of the "strength and spirit" of the Games - You can read her full speech here.

"The secret to the success of the #InvictusGames has been accepting that mental health is the real key to recovery." — The Duke of Sussex at the @InvictusSydney Closing Ceremony #IG2018 pic.twitter.com/xfJJMq49D9 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 27, 2018

Harry followed up his wife as the final speaker, saying: "You do not have to be a veteran who has fought back from injury to be inspired by the Invictus example… You can identify something in your own life that you want to change for the better. And you can let the men and women of the Invictus Games remind you that no challenge is too difficult to overcome."

Earlier on Saturday, the pair attended the wheelchair basketball final of the tournament where they happily presented medals to the winners. The Invictus Games 2018 closing ceremony was their last major engagement in Australia. After an official farewell at the airport, the couple will continue their royal tour by boarding a flight to New Zealand on Sunday.