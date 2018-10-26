Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have revealed another fun fact about their wedding day. The royals' wedding attire is on display at Windsor Castle for the limited A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex exhibition, and have shared a new fact about the moment the Queen lent the bride-to-be her tiara. “Harry and I had gone to Buckingham Palace to meet with her Majesty the Queen to select one of the options that were there,” the 37-year-old shared in a recording for the exhibition. “Which was an incredibly surreal day as you can imagine.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared a fun fact about the tiara the Duchess wore on her wedding day Photo: Getty Images

Harry chimed in about the moment saying: “Funnily enough, it was the one that suited the best, the one that looked the best on you without question. Adding: “I shouldn’t have been there – but an incredible loan by my grandmother. Very sweet.” The former actress opened up about the headpiece, that was made in 1932 for the Queen’s grandmother saying, “When it came to the tiara on the day, I was very fortunate to be able to choose this gorgeous art deco style bandeau tiara.”

The tiara held Meghan’s 16-foot wedding veil in place. The diamond and platinum are formed with a flexible band of eleven sections, pave set with various size diamonds, and set with a detachable brooch of 10 brilliant diamonds. Also, on display alongside Harry and Meghan’s outfits are the clothes worn by Prince George and Princess Charlotte during the ceremony, for their role as page boy and bridesmaid.

The interactive exhibit is set to run from October 26 to January 2019, when it will be moved to the Palace of Holyrioodhouse. Ahead of the exhibition’s opening, Meghan shared a sweet secret about the something blue that was included during the ceremony. In the scene from the HBO documentary Queen of the World, Meghan is reunited with her dress for the first time since the wedding.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte's pageboy and bridesmaid outfit are also on display Photo: Getty Images

As she held on to a small piece of the dress, she exclaimed it was “so nice,” before sharing her something blue. "Beautiful. Somewhere in here, there's a piece of… did you see it? The piece of blue fabric that's stitched inside? It was my 'something blue.' It's fabric from the dress that I wore on our first date."