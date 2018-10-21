While devoted royal watchers around the world speculate the gender of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first child, one bold fan flat out told the father-to-be which one she’d prefer. As the 34-year-old redhead whizzed by supporters during a cycling event at the 2018 Invictus Games in Sydney on Sunday, October 21, a woman behind the road partitions yelled to him: “I hope it’s a girl!” First clarifying what it was she said, Harry swiftly shot back: “So do I!”

Harry said he hopes for a girl while out solo at an Invictus Games cycling event Photo: Getty Images

It looks like Harry is wishing for another princess in his life. The recent admission goes along with another candid statement made by the 37-year-old former Suits star’s husband during their tour. While in Melbourne on Thursday, October 18, Harry hinted at a baby name he loves. As our sister magazine HELLO! confirmed, the royal chatted with a fan and her baby Harriet Bonaddido, saying that he loved the female version of his own name.

The happy couple have been showered with love, support and presents ever since they announced their baby’s spring 2019 due date. Remaining pretty open about the topic, Harry even touched on the coming baby of Sussex in his opening remarks at the Invictus Games on Saturday, October 20.

As Meghan supportively looked on from the front row at the Sydney Opera House, Harry addressed the crowd. "First of all, thank you for the welcome you have given Meghan and I over the last few days," he said before the Invictus Games participants, staff and volunteers. "I have been so proud to be able to introduce my wife to you and we have been so happy to be able to celebrate the personal joy of our newest addition with you all.”

When presented with the subject, the royals have made a few public references to their little one during the tour. Meghan said she was feeling good, if not a little tired from their packed schedule, which is no doubt why she will be cutting back going forward. The Palace officially announced their exciting baby news just prior to the start of the couple’s autumn tour on Monday, October 15.