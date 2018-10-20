Day five of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s jam-packed autumn tour proved to be a bit of a rollercoaster, both emotionally and physically. Ahead of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex kicking-off the 2018 Invictus Games, a full-circle instance for the lovebirds who made their public debut at the sporting event last year, they exhausted a more somber engagement.

The newlyweds attended the official opening of ANZAC Memorial in Hyde Park, which honored all Australians and New Zealanders who have served and lost their lives for their country. The poignant outing hit even closer to home when a certain hymn was sung.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a regal appearance at the memorial Photo: Getty Images

Both the 34-year-old prince and his 37-year-old wife could not hide their emotions, wiping their eyes throughout the melancholy occasion. As fallen servicemen were remembered, the royal’s heartstrings were tugged at. Harry especially looked touched, which is no surprise as he has served himself and since then dedicated a lot of time to assisting men and women in the armed forces.

Harry was extra emotional at the heartful memorial Photo: Ian Vogler - Pool/Getty Images

Maximizing their emotional states was the fact that the event’s choir sang I vow to thee my country, one of Princess Diana’s favorite hymns from her schooldays, according to PEOPLE. The song was notably performed at her 1981 wedding and 1997 funeral.

Meghan continued to hit her royal tour style mark, looking the portrait of elegance in a black, white-button on dress by New Zealand designer Emilia Wickstead, a clear nod to the service’s mission. She expertly accessorized with a hat by Philip Treacy and a matching clutch. Her chocolatey tresses were swept half up into loose waves underneath the headpiece.

Meghan and Harry were a united front during the special ceremony Photo: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Harry wore his Blues & Royals tropical uniform, medals & KCVO for the occasion. The parents-to-be were met by Prime Minister Scott Morrison, along with Premier of New South Wales Gladys Berejiklian and David Elliott, minister for Veterans Affairs for the opening of the memorial. The pair received a tour of the memorial, as well as the new education and interpretation facilities on site.