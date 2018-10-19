It’s not every day that you see Queen Elizabeth, herself, out on a shopping trip. However, the 92-year-old icon did just that on Friday, October 19, paying a visit to Fenwick department store at The Lexicon while on a royal engagement in Bracknell, England. Looking lovely in one of her signature, bright ensembles, Elizabeth ventured to the high end department store in order to observe their recent renovations. While there, it seems she found a more exciting aspect along the way: an irresistible selection of hats and fascinators!

Shopping spree! The Queen's fashion weakness seems to be hats Photo: HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP/Getty Images

Elizabeth seemed simply tickled by a sleek showcase of headpieces she was shown while being led around the shop. Apparently the team at Fenwick curated displays specifically with the British leader in mind, taking to their Facebook page to give fans a closer look at their preparations ahead of her big visit.

Although the hats were gorgeous, the monarch didn’t seem to need a new one, sporting a chic topper of her very own. In fact, the hat she wore was an exquisite piece by award-winning designer Rachel Trevor-Morgan, who was also featured in the aforementioned display! It makes sense that Fenwick would put out Rachel’s work, as she is the milliner to the Queen.

Queen of color! Elizabeth donned yet another bright ensemble Photo: Henry Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty Images

In addition to her rose-adorned hat, Elizabeth braved the chilly weather in a matching, cheerful aqua-colored suit. Her coat covered a rather fun-looking floral frock that she donned underneath. She also clasped on a pair of classic pearl earrings and a corresponding necklace for the occasion. Her sleek gloves and trusty handbag elegantly matched in their eggplant hue.

The Queen greeted well-wishers outside the shopping center Photo: Henry Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Much like Princess Eugenie and Jack Brookbank’s wedding, royal fans lined the streets in hopes of catching a glimpse of Her Majesty entering the megastore. She dutifully greeted the animated well-wishers on her way in, accepting bouquets of flowers and politely smiling.

“It was an honour to welcome Her Majesty The Queen into Fenwick Bracknell this morning where she was shown our curation of British designers,” the British store wrote on Facebook. “The entire community came together with a warm welcome.”