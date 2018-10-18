Prince Harry’s relationship with children is unmatched! The 34-year-old Prince has been known for having a special connection with kids, just like his mother Princess Diana. Over the years, the Prince has made some of the most precious moment with his smallest admirers and now he’s going to have one of his own.

The Duke and his wife Meghan Markle are expecting their first child next spring, and royal watchers can’t wait to see their special bond. Watch the video above to see Prince Harry’s sweetest moment with kids.